Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 533.41 and traded as high as GBX 539. Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 531, with a volume of 1,368,662 shares changing hands.

Allianz Technology Trust Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 533.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 506.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.52.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust is managed by the highly experienced AllianzGI Global Technology team based in San Francisco. The team benefits from its close proximity to Silicon Valley where many of the world’s key technology companies are headquartered.

The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally. The team looks to identify major trends ahead of the crowd and invest in stocks that have the potential to be tomorrow’s Apple, Google or Microsoft.

The Trust invests in mid to large technology companies.

