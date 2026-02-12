Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Stock Price Down 7.3% – What’s Next?

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.31 and last traded at C$6.37. Approximately 306,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 730,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algoma Steel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 15.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$611.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$523.90 million during the quarter. Algoma Steel Group had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.4795699 EPS for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc is a Canadian company that produces clean and consistent light gauge steel in North America, offering a range of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products. The firm operates in a single segment of basic steel production. Geographically it serves Canada, the United States and the rest of the world, whilst driving key revenue from domestic sales. Substantial revenue is generated from the sale of Steel sheets and strips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.