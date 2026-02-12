Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALB. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $109.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $8.32 on Thursday, reaching $167.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.09. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $195.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.88, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.13). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 10,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 7,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in Albemarle by 5,771.4% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY‑2026 revenue guidance to $5.7–$6.0 billion, above Street revenue consensus (~$5.6B), signaling stronger top‑line outlook. This revenue guidance is a constructive signal for demand and cash flow expectations.

Company raised FY‑2026 revenue guidance to $5.7–$6.0 billion, above Street revenue consensus (~$5.6B), signaling stronger top‑line outlook. This revenue guidance is a constructive signal for demand and cash flow expectations. Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target to $185 and maintained a Buy rating, providing incremental analyst support for the shares. MarketScreener: Rothschild PT Raise

Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target to $185 and maintained a Buy rating, providing incremental analyst support for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Legislative tailwind: the U.S. House passed H.R.3617 (Securing America’s Critical Minerals Supply Act), which aims to boost domestic critical‑minerals supply — a long‑term positive for lithium producers like Albemarle. Quiver Quant: H.R.3617 Passage

Legislative tailwind: the U.S. House passed H.R.3617 (Securing America’s Critical Minerals Supply Act), which aims to boost domestic critical‑minerals supply — a long‑term positive for lithium producers like Albemarle. Positive Sentiment: Independent coverage is also upbeat, with forecasts and commentaries calling for upside over time, which can support sentiment if macro conditions stabilize. AmericanBankingNews: Bullish Forecast

Independent coverage is also upbeat, with forecasts and commentaries calling for upside over time, which can support sentiment if macro conditions stabilize. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat: Albemarle reported $1.43B in revenue (above consensus $1.34B) and revenue grew ~15.9% YoY — a positive top‑line read but one that is offset by margin/earnings dynamics. Albemarle Q4 Press Release

Q4 revenue beat: Albemarle reported $1.43B in revenue (above consensus $1.34B) and revenue grew ~15.9% YoY — a positive top‑line read but one that is offset by margin/earnings dynamics. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media writeups (Zacks, other coverage) provide detail on key metrics and help frame the quarter — useful context but not a direct catalyst. Zacks: Q4 Metrics

Analyst and media writeups (Zacks, other coverage) provide detail on key metrics and help frame the quarter — useful context but not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and wider-than-expected Q4 loss: Albemarle reported a loss of ($0.53) vs. consensus ($0.40), which pressured the stock as investors focus on near‑term profitability and margin recovery. Investing.com: Q4 Loss

EPS miss and wider-than-expected Q4 loss: Albemarle reported a loss of ($0.53) vs. consensus ($0.40), which pressured the stock as investors focus on near‑term profitability and margin recovery. Negative Sentiment: Kemerton plant idled: Albemarle will idle the remaining train at its Kemerton hydroxide plant in Western Australia and place it into care & maintenance—management calls this financial flexibility, but the move reduces near‑term processing capacity and may concern investors about margin and supply timing. PR Newswire: Kemerton Idling

Kemerton plant idled: Albemarle will idle the remaining train at its Kemerton hydroxide plant in Western Australia and place it into care & maintenance—management calls this financial flexibility, but the move reduces near‑term processing capacity and may concern investors about margin and supply timing. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and commentary: several outlets explain why the stock fell despite “good” guidance — investor concern centers on earnings volatility, cyclical lithium pricing, and the speed of demand normalization. Barron’s: Why Stock Is Down

Albemarle Corporation is a leading global specialty chemicals company primarily engaged in the production and distribution of lithium, bromine, and catalysts. Its lithium segment supplies key components used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics, and grid storage systems. The company’s bromine specialty products serve a wide range of industries, including oil and gas drilling fluids, fire safety solutions, and water treatment. In its catalysts division, Albemarle provides products for petroleum refining, chemical processing and emissions control.

Founded in 1994 as a spin-off from Ethyl Corporation, Albemarle has grown through strategic acquisitions and capacity expansions to become one of the world’s foremost chemical producers.

