Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.13), FiscalAI reports. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $175.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.55 and a 200-day moving average of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.44. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $195.68.

Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target to $185 and reiterated a "buy" rating, signaling analyst conviction and providing near-term demand support for the shares.

The U.S. House passed H.R.3617 (Securing America's Critical Minerals Supply Act), which aims to bolster domestic critical-minerals strategy — a long-term positive for lithium suppliers like Albemarle by supporting demand for domestic production and processing.

Analyst commentary and momentum remain constructive: coverage highlighting a ~61% rally over three months and buy-case analysis (lithium price recovery, project ramp-ups) supports continued investor interest.

Revenue beat: Albemarle reported Q4 revenue of $1.43B vs. consensus ~$1.34B, signaling continued demand in parts of the business even as profitability remains under pressure.

EPS miss and market reaction: Q4 EPS was -$0.53 vs. consensus -$0.40; Barron's notes that, despite narrower losses and encouraging guidance, the earnings miss and ongoing volatility in lithium markets explain why the stock dropped after the report.

Operational cut: Albemarle will idle Train 1 at its Kemerton lithium hydroxide plant (care and maintenance) to preserve flexibility — a step that reduces near-term processing capacity and may weigh on near-term supply/demand dynamics.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALB. Mizuho raised their price target on Albemarle from $132.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Albemarle from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $159.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 26.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $208,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $411,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 536.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation is a leading global specialty chemicals company primarily engaged in the production and distribution of lithium, bromine, and catalysts. Its lithium segment supplies key components used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics, and grid storage systems. The company’s bromine specialty products serve a wide range of industries, including oil and gas drilling fluids, fire safety solutions, and water treatment. In its catalysts division, Albemarle provides products for petroleum refining, chemical processing and emissions control.

Founded in 1994 as a spin-off from Ethyl Corporation, Albemarle has grown through strategic acquisitions and capacity expansions to become one of the world’s foremost chemical producers.

