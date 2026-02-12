Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.50. 633,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,104,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

AISP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Airship AI in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Airship AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Airship AI in a report on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.00.

The stock has a market cap of $79.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19.

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Airship AI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Louis Lebedin bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,000. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Huang purchased 51,000 shares of Airship AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $162,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 194,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,619.82. This represents a 35.45% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 201,000 shares of company stock worth $595,180. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AISP. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Airship AI during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Airship AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Airship AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Airship AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Airship AI by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding. It serves government, public sector, law enforcement, military, and commercial enterprise organizations.

