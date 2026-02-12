Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Joseph Gebbia Sells 58,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $7,026,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 402,015 shares in the company, valued at $48,704,117.25. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Monday, January 26th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $7,730,240.00.

On Monday, January 12th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $8,030,100.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.70, for a total value of $7,928,600.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.56, for a total transaction of $7,572,480.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $6,871,260.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Joseph Gebbia sold 232,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $26,499,040.00.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $119.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.40 and a 200 day moving average of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Stories Impacting Airbnb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 43,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Airbnb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $128.00 price target on Airbnb and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.