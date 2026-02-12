Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Joseph Gebbia Sells 58,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $7,026,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 402,015 shares in the company, valued at $48,704,117.25. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 26th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $7,730,240.00.
- On Monday, January 12th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $8,030,100.00.
- On Monday, December 29th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.70, for a total value of $7,928,600.00.
- On Monday, December 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.56, for a total transaction of $7,572,480.00.
- On Monday, December 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $6,871,260.00.
- On Monday, November 24th, Joseph Gebbia sold 232,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $26,499,040.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $119.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.40 and a 200 day moving average of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93.
- Positive Sentiment: Options/volatility signals point to potential upside optionality ahead of the earnings report, which could limit downside or spark a post‑report rally if results beat expectations. Airbnb’s (ABNB) Upcoming Earnings Present a ‘Binary’ Opportunity
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 earnings event is imminent (reports after the close Feb 12) — this is the primary near-term catalyst and creates binary risk/reward for the stock depending on revenue, margin, guidance and travel demand commentary. What to expect from Airbnb’s Q4 print
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and previews are running across outlets (TipRanks, MSN, Seeking Alpha) debating whether ABNB is a buy into earnings — these pieces raise expectations but also highlight the stock’s YTD weakness, contributing to mixed investor positioning. Is Airbnb Stock (ABNB) a Buy Ahead of Q4 Earnings?
- Neutral Sentiment: Polymarket and other prediction/odds platforms are tracking whether ABNB will beat consensus, which can influence short-term flows but does not change fundamentals ahead of the release. Polymarket Odds: Will COIN, RIVN, ABNB Beat Earnings Tomorrow?
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports note potential catalysts that could re‑rate the stock (demand recovery, margin leverage, product expansion), but these are longer‑term and hinge on results and guidance. What Catalysts Could Shift The Airbnb (ABNB) Story As Views And Valuation Converge
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting in recent feeds shows anomalous “0 shares” figures and NaN changes — this looks like a data/reporting error rather than a real surge in shorting, so it likely has limited informational value for traders. SEC Filing (insider transaction disclosure)
- Negative Sentiment: Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares (~$7.0M at ~$121.15) and reduced his stake by ~12.6% — insider selling can pressure sentiment ahead of earnings even if reasons are personal diversification. Joseph Gebbia insider sale
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Airbnb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $128.00 price target on Airbnb and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.85.
Airbnb Company Profile
Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.
Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.
