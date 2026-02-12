AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 88.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $12.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.37.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.75 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 47.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Jones Trading lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC’s investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

