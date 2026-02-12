Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGEN. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the second quarter worth $55,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGEN stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $101.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.62. Agenus has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $7.34.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.39 million. Research analysts predict that Agenus will post -12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agenus, Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. The company focuses on the discovery and development of therapies designed to modulate the immune system’s response to cancer. Leveraging proprietary platforms in checkpoint modulation, vaccine technology and adjuvant systems, Agenus aims to deliver combination regimens that enhance antitumor activity across a variety of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Agenus’ pipeline includes monoclonal antibodies targeting immune checkpoints, cytokine-based therapeutics and vaccine candidates built on its engineered heat shock protein (HSP) platform.

