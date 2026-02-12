Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Price Down 12.4% – Time to Sell?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.92 and last traded at $29.6420. 1,270,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,306,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEHR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aehr Test Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The stock has a market cap of $854.27 million, a P/E ratio of -92.96 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 16.63%.The company had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 4,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $142,744.40. Following the sale, the director owned 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,764.80. This represents a 19.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 3,448.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company’s product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

