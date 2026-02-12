Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.4444.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADNT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adient from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adient from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adient from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Adient from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th.

Insider Transactions at Adient

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 2,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,736.75. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,839,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Adient by 439.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,171,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,801,000 after purchasing an additional 954,441 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Adient by 921.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 812,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,561,000 after purchasing an additional 732,837 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 5,271.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 419,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 411,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 143.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 581,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 342,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. Adient has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $27.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is a leading global supplier of automotive seating and interior components. Established in 2016 through a spin-off from Johnson Controls, the company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat assemblies, seat structures, mechanisms, foams, textiles, trim and electronics. Adient’s product portfolio spans a wide range of seating solutions, from entry-level designs to luxury and high-performance seats, and extends to interior modules such as door panels and center consoles.

Serving major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world, Adient works closely with automakers to develop lightweight, comfortable and safety-oriented seating systems.

Further Reading

