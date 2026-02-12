abrdn Healthcare Investors (HQH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on March 31st

abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQHGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is a 10.5% increase from abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

NYSE:HQH opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17. abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation and current income by investing primarily in equity securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund’s portfolio generally comprises a diversified mix of domestic and international healthcare issuers, spanning pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare services, and related industries.

The fund employs a fundamental, research-driven approach to select investments, focusing on companies with strong balance sheets, innovative product pipelines and the potential for sustainable revenue growth.

