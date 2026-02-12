AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS) Short Interest Down 51.8% in January

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,972 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the January 15th total of 12,402 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,204 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 35,204 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AB Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,299,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,181,000 after purchasing an additional 47,674 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AB Core Plus Bond ETF by 274.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 106,329 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AB Core Plus Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 58,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 17,755 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AB Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AB Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,899,000.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

AB Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,406. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $36.29.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About AB Core Plus Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1291 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The AB Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated corporate and government debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. CPLS was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

