AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.76 and last traded at $41.6560, with a volume of 2489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.69.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80.

Get AB Conservative Buffer ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $494,000.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AB Conservative Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Conservative Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.