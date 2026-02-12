A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Increased to Strong Sell at Clarkson Capital

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Clarkson Capital to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMKBY. Kepler Capital Markets raised A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

A.P. Moller-Maersk Price Performance

A.P. Moller-Maersk stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.87. A.P. Moller-Maersk has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70.

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). A.P. Moller-Maersk had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that A.P. Moller-Maersk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Moller-Maersk Company Profile

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is a Danish integrated transport and logistics company headquartered in Copenhagen. Operating under the Maersk brand worldwide, the group provides container shipping and end-to-end logistics services, combining ocean freight with land-based transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, and supply chain management for global shippers and manufacturers.

The company’s core activities include container shipping operations, terminal services through APM Terminals, and a growing logistics and services business that offers freight forwarding, customs brokerage, inland transportation and warehousing.

