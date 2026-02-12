7,694 Shares in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO Acquired by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 133.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.69.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO stock opened at $128.40 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $213.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.63 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.82.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $268.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.99 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 272.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Credo Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 18,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $2,300,463.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 252,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,257,686.25. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $350,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,993.10. This represents a 10.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 917,976 shares of company stock valued at $136,567,647. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

Featured Articles

