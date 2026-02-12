74,209 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI Purchased by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 74,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $41.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.19.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

