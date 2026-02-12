73,302 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Purchased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 73,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,071,000. Croban boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Croban now owns 64,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,421 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 522,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,355,000 after buying an additional 52,260 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 138,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $59.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $60.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.00.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1913 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.