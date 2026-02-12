6,081 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. $HRI Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 176.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 25.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,337,000 after acquiring an additional 53,054 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 27.9% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Herc by 10.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HRI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Herc from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. KeyCorp set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Herc and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

Herc Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of HRI opened at $180.94 on Thursday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $211.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.50.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) operates as a leading equipment rental provider in North America, offering a wide range of machinery and support services to construction, industrial, government and event sectors. The company’s fleet includes aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, material handling solutions, power generation units and specialty tools, enabling clients to scale their operations without the capital expense of ownership. In addition to basic machinery rentals, Herc provides value-added services such as equipment maintenance, on-site safety training and project consulting to help customers optimize productivity and maintain compliance with industry standards.

Founded as part of Hertz Global Holdings, the equipment rental business was spun off as an independent public company in early 2016.

