5,533 Shares in Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 317.6% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 71 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 1,925.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 251.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Murphy USA from $467.00 to $445.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on Murphy USA from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Murphy USA from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $500.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, CEO Malynda K. West sold 3,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,785,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,825,050. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Renee M. Bacon sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.39, for a total transaction of $131,806.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,082.53. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 49,354 shares of company stock worth $19,266,679 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $380.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $413.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.96. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $345.23 and a one year high of $523.09.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.86. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 75.75% and a net margin of 2.43%.The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company’s primary operations center on two retail formats.

Featured Articles

