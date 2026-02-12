4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDMT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 158,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 64,850 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 704,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 160,876 shares during the period. Landing Point Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3,362.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,272,000 after acquiring an additional 174,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

FDMT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 152,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,062. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.01. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $12.34.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.27% and a negative net margin of 174,314.17%. As a group, analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Emeryville, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted gene therapies for rare diseases. The company employs its proprietary Gene Expression AAV (GEA) platform to engineer novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids with enhanced tissue selectivity and transduction efficiency. This platform aims to improve the precision and durability of gene delivery compared to traditional AAV approaches.

4D’s pipeline includes both preclinical and clinical-stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas.

