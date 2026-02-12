42,500 Shares in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. $BZH Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 454.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 123.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BZH shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

NYSE:BZH opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $788.80 million, a PE ratio of 89.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 19.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The construction company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $363.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.23 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.44%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc is a national homebuilder specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company serves a diverse range of buyers, offering product lines that span from entry-level homes to move-up and active adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding operations, Beazer provides mortgage financing, title and closing services through its subsidiaries, aiming to simplify the home-buying process and manage risk across the transaction.

Operating in key growth markets across the United States, Beazer Homes maintains a presence in more than a dozen metropolitan areas, including select markets in the Southeast, Southwest and West.

