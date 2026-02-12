3,963 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,374,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 371,123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,724,000 after acquiring an additional 935,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $981,202,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 5,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $21,867,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,900. This represents a 69.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,341.99, for a total transaction of $324,173.03. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,910,852.36. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 347 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,256 and have sold 9,447 shares valued at $34,179,923. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO opened at $3,737.75 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,210.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4,388.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,539.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3,845.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $31.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $32.69 by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $32.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on AutoZone from $4,811.00 to $4,268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,850.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,850.00 to $4,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,271.25.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

