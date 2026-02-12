26,000 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND Bought by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000. Floor & Decor makes up approximately 0.5% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FND. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 46.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,398,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,999 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,221,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,450,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 76.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,160,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,145,000 after buying an additional 504,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 290.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,354,000 after acquiring an additional 444,290 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FND has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.84.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 2.4%

Floor & Decor stock opened at $68.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average of $71.69. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.74. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $103.87.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.