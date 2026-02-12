19,137 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT Purchased by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $66.70 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

