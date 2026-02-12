17,572 Shares in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,169,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712,256 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,768,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,789,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,406 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,897,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,421,000 after purchasing an additional 915,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,141,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,253,000 after buying an additional 455,065 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFLV opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

