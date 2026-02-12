150,851 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Purchased by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 150,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,709,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,925 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 404.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 62,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 50,123 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 154,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 42,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 718,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $41.30 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

