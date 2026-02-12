150,000 Shares in JetBlue Airways Corporation $JBLU Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 51,377 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 185,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,789,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 274,892 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 75,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 29,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its longer‑term outlook — FY2028 EPS is now modeled at $0.57, and Zacks trimmed FY2026 loss slightly (to -$0.84 from -$0.87). Zacks also improved Q3 2026 and Q4 2026 projections compared with prior calls, suggesting a potential multi‑year recovery path if execution and revenue trends improve.

Zacks raised its longer‑term outlook — FY2028 EPS is now modeled at $0.57, and Zacks trimmed FY2026 loss slightly (to -$0.84 from -$0.87). Zacks also improved Q3 2026 and Q4 2026 projections compared with prior calls, suggesting a potential multi‑year recovery path if execution and revenue trends improve. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach scheduled — JetBlue will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Feb. 18; a live webcast and archived replay will be available via JetBlue’s investor site. Article Title

Investor outreach scheduled — JetBlue will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Feb. 18; a live webcast and archived replay will be available via JetBlue’s investor site. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest report shows zero shares (data appears anomalous) — the published short‑interest figures are effectively meaningless as reported and do not provide a reliable signal on bearish positioning at this time.

Short‑interest report shows zero shares (data appears anomalous) — the published short‑interest figures are effectively meaningless as reported and do not provide a reliable signal on bearish positioning at this time. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut near‑term and FY2027 estimates — multiple downward revisions: Q1 2026 EPS cut to ($0.54) from ($0.44); Q1 2027 to ($0.26) from ($0.09); Q2–Q3 2027 lowered to $0.00 (from small positives); and FY2027 EPS was cut sharply to ($0.33) from $0.08. These changes signal weaker expected profitability through 2027 and increase downside risk for the stock if demand or cost trends don’t improve.

Several research analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $4.55 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $5.81 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.04). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a negative net margin of 6.64%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Corporation will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline’s core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

