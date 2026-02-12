10,472 Shares in Dominion Energy Inc. $D Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $528,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 61,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE D opened at $64.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.82%.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

