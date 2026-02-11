Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Hits New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $51.85 and last traded at $49.5040, with a volume of 36598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.71.

The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.41). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.The company had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million.

Zillow Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zillow Group this week:

Zillow reported Q4 revenue of $654M, up ~18% year‑over‑year and slightly above consensus, showing top‑line strength across mortgage and rentals.

The company returned to GAAP profitability for 2025 (reported quarterly profit and a profitable full year), a structural positive for investor sentiment.

Zillow raised Q1 revenue guidance to about $700M–$710M, above consensus (~$690M), suggesting revenue momentum into 2026.

Some analysts maintain interest in the long‑term story: coverage pieces note that investors still see growth potential as the housing market improves and Zillow leans into AI and services.

Needham reaffirmed a "hold" rating, reflecting cautious stance despite mixed results.

Zillow missed EPS expectations materially — the transcript/prints show reported EPS near $0.01 versus street estimates around $0.42 — a headline driver of selling pressure.

Management commentary and some analyst notes flagged softer EBITDA/margin outlook despite revenue strength, which increases near‑term profitability risk.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its price target to $65, signaling reduced near‑term valuation support from at least one coverage shop.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.60.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $378,577.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,734.80. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 10,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $759,741.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,428,492.88. The trade was a 7.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 28,103 shares of company stock worth $1,956,109 over the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,763,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 31,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -347.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average is $74.58.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

Featured Articles

