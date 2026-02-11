Zacks Research Upgrades Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) to Hold

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.90 target price on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $14.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stellantis during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

