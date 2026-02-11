Zacks Research Upgrades ATS (NYSE:ATS) to “Strong-Buy”

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ATS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ATS in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ATS in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ATS from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of ATS in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

ATS Stock Performance

ATS stock opened at $31.29 on Monday. ATS has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.61 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $553.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. ATS had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ATS will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ATS during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ATS during the second quarter worth $43,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in ATS in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATS in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATS in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation (NYSE: ATS) is a Canada-based global provider of automation and energy solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, the company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of custom automation and test systems, as well as fluid handling and control products. Since its founding in 1978, ATS has focused on delivering integrated hardware and software solutions that help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) improve efficiency, quality and throughput across a range of industries.

Through its Automation segment, ATS develops bespoke assembly and testing platforms for sectors such as life sciences, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial equipment.

