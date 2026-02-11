Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for UPS Q1 Earnings

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for United Parcel Service in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q2 2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.52 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UPS. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings raised United Parcel Service from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Shares of UPS opened at $118.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.63 and its 200-day moving average is $94.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $123.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 95.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 332,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the period. BLVD Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $1,479,000. Strategic Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,885,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,130,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,118,000 after purchasing an additional 162,364 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

