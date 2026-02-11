Zacks Research Downgrades FMC (NYSE:FMC) to Strong Sell

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays lowered shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FMC from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.13.

FMC Price Performance

FMC opened at $15.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. FMC has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). FMC had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 64.57%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. FMC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.440–0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.890 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, Director John Mitchell Raines bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,805.68. This trade represents a 103.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 72,743 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 28.4% during the second quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in FMC by 6.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 728,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after buying an additional 43,275 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

