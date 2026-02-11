Zacks Research Downgrades Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) to Hold

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Citizens Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

CZFS stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average is $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $301.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.42. Citizens Financial Services has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $69.30.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $27.79 million for the quarter. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 21.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZFS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 82.0% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 537.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 14,530.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Services by 3,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc (NASDAQ:CZFS) is a bank holding company headquartered in Elderton, Pennsylvania, providing a range of retail and commercial banking services through its primary subsidiary, Citizens Savings Bank. The company offers deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, supported by online and mobile banking platforms tailored to personal and business clients.

Beyond deposit-taking, Citizens Financial Services underwrites a variety of lending products, including residential mortgage loans, home equity financing, commercial real estate loans, construction lending and consumer installment loans.

