Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SYF

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Synchrony Financial in a report released on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.29 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.02 EPS.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Synchrony Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Synchrony Financial
Synchrony Financial Price Performance
NYSE:SYF opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.89. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 127,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,252,880. This trade represents a 20.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 52,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $3,800,849.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 94,196 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,254.72. The trade was a 35.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,556 shares of company stock worth $6,419,730. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.92%.
Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
About Synchrony Financial
Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.
Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Synchrony Financial
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.