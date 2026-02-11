Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SYF

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Synchrony Financial in a report released on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.29 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.02 EPS.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Synchrony Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SYF. Robert W. Baird cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.89. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 127,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,252,880. This trade represents a 20.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 52,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $3,800,849.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 94,196 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,254.72. The trade was a 35.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,556 shares of company stock worth $6,419,730. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.