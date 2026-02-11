YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSMY) Short Interest Up 243.9% in January

YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 98,575 shares, an increase of 243.9% from the January 15th total of 28,664 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,129 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 154,129 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSMY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.08% of YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 3.2%

TSMY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,690. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05. YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $18.58.

YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

About YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a $0.1104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 3,435.0%.

The YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF (TSMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock (TSM) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. TSMY was launched on Aug 20, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

