YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MARO) Short Interest Down 76.3% in January

YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MARO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 105,771 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the January 15th total of 446,654 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,165 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,165 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 97,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,021. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $33.89.

Get YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MARO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF (MARO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MARA Holdings, Inc stock (MARA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys MARO was launched on Dec 9, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.