XP Power (LON:XPP) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,380 and last traded at GBX 1,366.45, with a volume of 31505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,356.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XPP shares. Shore Capital Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,048 target price on shares of XP Power in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 price objective on shares of XP Power in a report on Monday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XP Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,512.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,009.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 965.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £383.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.81.

In other XP Power news, insider Gavin Griggs sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 904, for a total value of £27,138.08. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies. It also provides engineering services. The company serves healthcare, industrial technology, and semiconductor equipment manufacturing industries. XP Power Limited was founded in 1988 and is based in Singapore.

