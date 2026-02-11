WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Short Interest Down 73.7% in January

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 270,590 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the January 15th total of 1,029,112 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 738,666 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 738,666 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA DXJ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.65. 996,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,449. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.71. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $167.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 672.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar. In this sense, the Index hedges against fluctuations in the relative value of the yen against the United States dollar.

