Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $22.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Allegheny Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 139,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,132,000 after buying an additional 25,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $695.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $690.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $672.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $700.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.