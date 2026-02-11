Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Chevron by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,620,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,606,000 after buying an additional 215,345 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,662,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Chevron by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,894,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,192,000 after acquiring an additional 175,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 88,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $182.39 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $367.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 102.70%.

In related news, CTO Thomas Ryder Booth sold 6,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total transaction of $1,070,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,932.68. This trade represents a 92.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 41,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $7,256,037.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,169 shares in the company, valued at $735,411.60. The trade was a 90.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 793,158 shares of company stock worth $127,919,578. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Freedom Capital lowered Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

