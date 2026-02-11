Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 631,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,464 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 3.7% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $60,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. FWG Investments LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FWG Investments LLC. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.84 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $90.84 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.39 and a 200 day moving average of $95.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

