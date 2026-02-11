Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Acquires 20,371 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $34,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 286,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,666,000 after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 751,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,458,000 after purchasing an additional 91,530 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 642,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock opened at $96.51 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.08 and a 1 year high of $97.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.37.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.