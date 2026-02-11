William Cornog Purchases 5,000 Shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV) Stock

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) Director William Cornog acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $67,300.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BrightView Stock Up 3.3%
NYSE:BV opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -695.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39.
BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.91 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.85%. BrightView’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $11.10 price objective on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BrightView from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of BrightView from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.52.
BrightView Inc (NYSE:BV) is a leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, offering a comprehensive suite of outdoor asset management solutions. The company’s core business activities include landscape maintenance, development and enhancement services tailored to a wide array of clients such as corporate campuses, healthcare facilities, multi-family residential properties, retail centers and municipalities.
BrightView’s service portfolio covers routine grounds maintenance, landscape construction and design-build, irrigation system installation and management, tree care, seasonal color programs and snow and ice management.
