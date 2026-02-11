Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WHR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $91.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $111.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.37.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.44). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.04%.The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

