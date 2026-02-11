Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Receives $89.47 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.4667.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WLK. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Westlake in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $80.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a report on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $78.00 target price on Westlake and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Westlake in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

In related news, Chairman Albert Chao sold 40,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $3,004,304.52. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 627,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,181,507.54. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the second quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 54.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $99.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.07. Westlake has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $118.23. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

Westlake Corp. is a global manufacturer of petrochemicals, polymers and building products, serving customers across industrial and residential markets. The company’s core operations encompass the production of vinyls—primarily polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and its key feedstock vinyl chloride monomer (VCM)—as well as chlor-alkali products including caustic soda and chlorine. In addition, Westlake produces ethylene, propylene and specialty elastomers, along with construction-related materials such as vinyl siding, trim, windows and roofing systems.

Operating a network of vertically integrated plants and distribution centers, Westlake serves markets in North America, Europe and Asia.

