WestKam Gold (CVE:WKG) Trading 8.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of WestKam Gold Corp. (CVE:WKG – Get Free Report) were up 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 137,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 60,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

WestKam Gold Stock Up 65.2%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$4.82 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

WestKam Gold Company Profile

WestKam Gold Corp. focuses on acquiring and developing gold and silver properties in Western Canada. It holds a 100% undivided interest in the Will mineral claim comprising 1,142.47 hectares located in the Goldbridge mining camp in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encore Renaissance Resources Corporation and changed its name to WestKam Gold Corp. in April 2012. WestKam Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

