Western Wealth Management LLC Takes $718,000 Position in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF $TUSI

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $790,000.

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

TUSI stock opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38. Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a $0.0778 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th.

The Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (TUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to select a broad portfolio of attractively priced fixed income securities of ultra-short term maturities and varied credit ratings. TUSI was launched on Aug 4, 2022 and is managed by Touchstone.

