Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in AB High Yield ETF $HYFI

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $208,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AB High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AB High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in AB High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $304,000.

AB High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of HYFI stock opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. AB High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71.

AB High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About AB High Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%.

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis. HYFI was launched on May 15, 2023 and is managed by AB Funds.

