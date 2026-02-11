Westbourne Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Westbourne Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 1.8% of Westbourne Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Westbourne Investments Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 41.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.07 per share, with a total value of $3,910,012.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,471.70. The trade was a 428.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $373.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $455.50. The company has a market capitalization of $419.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 4.37%.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.76.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

